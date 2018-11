For those of us that grew up with “Spongebob Squarepants,” today might be a little sad. Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of that bright yellow sponge that lives in a pineapple under the sea, is dead at the age of 57.

After a long battle with ALS, Hillenburg passed on Monday. Many know him for creating “Spongebob Squarepants” in 1999, but Hillenburg also worked on another Nickelodeon success, “Rocko’s Modern Life.”

RIP Stephen Hillenburg (1961 – 2018)