The stolen ruby slippers from the “The Wizard of Oz” have been recovered!

Over a decade ago, a pair of ruby slippers worn by the lovely Judy Garland in the 1939 classic film, “The Wizard of Oz” were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota!

INSERT GASP!

Surprise, surprise … the shoes were found and recovered in a sting operation earlier this summer, but apparently the case is still FAR from over.

