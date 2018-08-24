STOP EVERYTHING! These ducks need to cross the highway.

If you were living in Auckland, New Zealand this morning (which you probably weren’t but…) traffic might have been a bit mucky since a duck mother and her little baby ducklings needed to cross the highway.

Sure, there might have been a better option or time for the ducks to cross, but the decided to cross right then and there … and while that could’ve been a very sad and terrible story, traffic came to halt as drivers waited patiently while the ducks crossed diligently.

Watch the adorable video, and remind yourself that even though the world can be a brutal place … there’s still a glimmer of hope. Treat others like you would treat these cute little ducks … with patience and kindness.