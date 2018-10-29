Stop everything, and watch the trailer for “Dogs” on Netflix

Posted by: KS95 October 29, 2018 205 Views

Ooookay, we LOVE dogs here at KS95 and this trailer just completely made our day!

Netflix is already becoming a leader (if not ALREADY the leader) in creating original content for it’s website, but now they took something that EVERYONE loves and made it a documentary. The media company just released a trailer for their new documentary, “Dogs” and we’re STOCKED because who doesn’t love dogs.

Seriously. Who?

And if they don’t, you probably shouldn’t be friends with them.

Seriously.

Watch the trailer below, and since November 16th is a Friday, you should probably just plan on leaving work early that day so you can go home and watch, “Dogs!”

