Stranded airport patron makes viral dance video!
Twitter @katiemgould

Posted by: KS95 January 10, 2019 175 Views

What do you do when you miss your flight and you have 4 hours to kill?!

Twitter user @katiemgould decided that she would spend the time dancing, and we love it. After missing her flight, she was stuck in the Atlanta airport for 4 hours and decided to make it a dance party for one! She filmed the experience and the result is a 2:20 minute dance montage set to the hit song from Hall & Oates, “You Make My Dreams!”

