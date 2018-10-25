Strange Guinness World Records for Half and Full Marathons!

Say what you want about it, but running is hard. And becoming an elite runner is even harder! So what do you do when you know you’re not gonna break any world records by simply running? You get creative.

Guinness World Records confirmed 13 participants in a Toronto marathon left with new titles, including fastest marathon dressed as a battery?! Yes. Fastest marathon dressed as a battery is in fact a category!

The record-keeping organization said Sunday’s 2018 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon saw a whooping 13 world records being broken or created, including runner Blaine Penny breaking the record for fastest marathon dressed as a battery (male) with a time of 2:59:57.6!

Pamela Bottos donned a Lucille Ball costume and broke the record for fastest half marathon dressed as a television character (female), boasting a time of 1:56:48.

Juggler Michael-Lucien Bergeron broke the record for fastest half marathon joggling with three objects (male), coming in at 1:17:09.4.

The record for fastest marathon with two runners handcuffed together (male) was broken by friends Victor Freve-Boucher and Freud Fortier-Chouinard, who finished with a time of 3:15:42.5.

Julie Hillis loaded her four kids into two strollers to break the record for fastest half marathon pushing two double strollers (female), with a time of 2:04:59.

Bradley Vincent donned a poop emoji costume and ran with a 1:39:50.4 time for the fastest half marathon dressed as an emoji record.

Brothers Petro and Andrey Czupiel dressed as Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble in the foot-powered Flintstone car to break the record for fastest half marathon in a two-person costume at 2:09:27.5.