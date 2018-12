We know you love “Stranger Things” which is why we think you’ll appreciate this…

Throughout the series we’ve all grown to love the Stranger Kids, and while they are awesome on the show when it comes to wrapping presents they are legitimately terrible. But actually … what kid isn’t?!

The Stranger Kids gathered together to wrap some gifts for superfans of the hit show, and at the end of the day … at least they had fun and it’s the thought that counts, right?