Aside from knowing it’s season 4, the new “Stranger Things” teaser doesn’t tell us very much. We don’t have a date, so we will just have to hold off on requesting any time off to binge-watch and we don’t know any plot points.

The one thing they did give us, was an ominous sentence that says, “we’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

Oooooh!!! What does it mean? What do you think should happen in season 4?

Check out the teaser below: