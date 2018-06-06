Students gift beloved lunch lady, Aunt Debbie, a new car!

Did you ever have a favorite lunch lady? Well students at a San Diego high school sure do, and her name is Debra Davis AKA Aunt Debbie.

Davis has been serving food in the San Diego Unified School District for almost 30 years, and driving an old 1976 Chevy Malibu. After driving back and forth to school every day, Davis also uses her vehicle to help serve meals to homeless people and volunteer at nursing homes.

The students and the school district saw all her hard work and dedication, which is why they partnered with State Farm and Recycled Rides and Kids for Peace.

Another high school’s auto body shop volunteered their time and talent to repair a damaged 2014 recovered stolen vehicle for Davis. Their hard work payed off and they were able to gift the beloved lunch lady a new ride!

See the story below:

