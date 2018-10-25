Kindergarten students learn ASL to wish deaf custodian a happy birthday!

Here’s your feel good story of the day!

Kindergarten students at a Nashville elementary school wanted to wish their amazing deaf custodian, Mr. James a happy birthday. The students practiced and learned how to sing, “Happy Birthday” in sign language just for the occasion. The video is just too cute, and his reaction is priceless.

Seriously, folks. If that doesn’t warm your heart even a little … you might be dead inside.

