Michigan superintendent and high school principal sing about “school closure” to the tune of Hallelujah!

We saw the principal that made a cool “music video” to announce a snow day, well now it’s becoming a trend. Over in Michigan the superintendent and high school principal of Swartz Creek CS (SCCS) collaborated on a very special snow day announcement!

The duo first alluded to our other favorite principal and all the other viral school closure announcements, but then proceeded to serenade viewers with their very own “snow day” song set to the tune of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah!”

Watch the video below:



PS. Did you hear the pipes on those two? Bravo, boys! You should sing all your announcements!