Target helps create special Halloween costumes for wheelchair users!

Creating a Halloween costume for a child with disabilities can be tough, but there are plenty of parents who rise to the occasion each year to create that special costume! But for every parent that completely nails it, there’s probably a few that don’t.

This year, Target’s Hyde and Eek! Boutique unveiled Halloween costumes adapted for wheelchair users in an effort to help more children take part in the festivities! Currently, there are only two … a princess carriage and a pirate ship, but should sales skyrocket … who knows what next year may bring?!

They’ve also introduced costumes with flat seams and no tags, specifically designed for children with sensory issues.