Target Launches New Wine Collection!

If you were listening to the KS95 Morning Show today, you might have heard Ryan mention that our friendly neighborhood corporate giant is launching a new collection of wines!

Yes, we know. Dez will be thrilled!

The running joke is that you can never go to Target without spending entirely too much money. Like seriously, take all of our money, because you’re gonna do it anyway! And soon enough Target will take all of your money plus an additional $9.99 if you choose to purchase one of their fancy new wines.

But let’s get real for just a moment, saying a wine is under $10 and pricing it as $9.99 is a bit of a stretch. And really, Target … you’re calling it “The Collection?!” Nobody could come up with ANYTHING better?

Alas, check out the post from Food & Wine magazine about the whole thing. Will you be drinking the new Target wine?