Taylor Swift is a red-headed seductress in Sugarland’s new “Babe” video

If you’ve been paying attention, you’ve probably noticed that Taylor Swift has been taking tiny steps away from her original “good girl” image, in favor of being a little edgier and a little racier in her choices. If you haven’t, well … then now we’re sure you’ll notice.

This time she’s taken another step by playing a red-headed, secretary seductress in Sugarland’s new video, “Babe.” Swift not only helped co-write the song, but actually helped come up with the concept for the video.

Watch the video below, and let use know what you think:

