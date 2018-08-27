Taylor Swift sings, “Tim McGraw” with none other than Tim McGraw
Do you remember Taylor Swift’s first EVER single, “Tim McGraw?”

On her latest stop in Nashville, Swift fans got the surprise of a lifetime when the entertainer was joined on stage by none other that McGraw himself and Faith Hill! Swift started the song alone, introduced Hill, and finally announced the McGraw himself was there, too. And fans went wild.

