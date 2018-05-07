Taylor Swift visits young fan in Arizona hospital

Taylor Swift has always had a “love or hate” vibe with the public. You’re either completely #TeamTaylor, or her music makes you cringe uncontrollably; however, over the weekend Swift showed that despite whatever her “Reputation” might be at the moment, she really does go above and beyond for her fans.

When 8-year-old, Isabella McCune reached out to Swift from the Arizona Burn Center detailing how her music has helped her persevere after she was burned in a terrible accident back in March, little did she know Swift would actually heed the call.

Swift showed up this past Saturday, and hung out with McCune for about 20 minutes. She took photos, wrote in McCune’s journal, and left and open-ended invitation to join her at any concert along the tour when was ready. It was actually pretty sweet of her!

For #TeamTaylor, watch the video below. For #TeamNoTaylor, keep scrolled because we’ve included a video just for you!