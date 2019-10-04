Taylor Swift’s mom is so sneaky and we love it! Plus Lover! (music video)
Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift’s mom is so sneaky and we love it! Plus Lover! (music video)

Posted by: Carissa October 4, 2019 137 Views

“Don’t be mad at me!” Jimmy Fallon said to Taylor Swift when he revealed the pop star’s mom sent him video to air on television that she didn’t even know existed! Watch it here!

Can I just say, I’m SHOCKED that THAT is Swift’s favorite song?!
And THAT’S the first song she learned to play on guitar? Ok, not suprised, it’s perfection.
Wait, what?! Taylor dominates the contest until a song that should be VERY familiar is played. Poor TayTay.

What do you think of her sweet video for Lover? I love T-swift in love! 😍🥰

About Carissa

Carissa
Minnesota gal and I love cooking, craft beer, snowboarding, disc golf and biking MN trails.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules