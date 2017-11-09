Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Is Almost Here

“Are you ready for it?”
While many artists are moving towards country, Taylor Swift’s #Reputation is shaping up to be her most straight-forwardly pop album to date. pic.twitter.com/V7FJHugChG
— MTV (@MTV) November 9, 2017
Taylor Swift’s first week sales projections are massive, and they’re growing every day https://t.co/Z5ttm24Zik pic.twitter.com/DAVS4o8mKL
— Forbes (@Forbes) November 9, 2017
taylorswift via instagram story;
“rep in 15 hours” pic.twitter.com/I4Z8McZVhq
— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSupdated) November 9, 2017