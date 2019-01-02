Taylor Swift performs during the Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, August 10, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
Taylor’s childhood superhero themed NYE (Hadid, Lively & Reynolds)
Posted by: Carissa
January 2, 2019
Mary Poppins, Audrey, Ariel, Ms. Frizzle, Cinderella, Gwen, Mr. Toad, Avril, Nancy Drew, Posh Spice, Rizzo, Frida Kahlo, Steve Irwin, Dorothy.. This new year we decided to dress up as our childhood heroes. Sending you all love and hope going into 2019 💗
@taylorswift) on
Hey Taylor, if you need help eating that cheese tray… I love cheese, just say the word.
So many great costumes. Gigi as Mary Poppins = The Best.
No repeats, what would you have gone as? I would have to choose Molly Shannon’s SNL character Sally O’Malley.
