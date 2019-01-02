Taylor’s childhood superhero themed NYE (Hadid, Lively & Reynolds)
Taylor Swift performs during the Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, August 10, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

Posted by: Carissa January 2, 2019

Hey Taylor, if you need help eating that cheese tray… I love cheese, just say the word.

So many great costumes. Gigi as Mary Poppins = The Best.

No repeats, what would you have gone as? I would have to choose Molly Shannon’s SNL character Sally O’Malley.
