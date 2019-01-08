Teach your dog “Harry Potter” commands!

Posted by: KS95 January 8, 2019 69 Views

Gone be the days of simple sit, stand, and shake commands! Meet Remus, a long-haired, miniature dachshund who’s owner decided to teach the little fella “Harry Potter” spells instead of traditional commands.

YouTube personality and actor, Anna Brisbin tweeted out a video of her dog doing tricks and naturally it went viral.

Watch the video below:

