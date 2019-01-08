Teach your dog “Harry Potter” commands!

Gone be the days of simple sit, stand, and shake commands! Meet Remus, a long-haired, miniature dachshund who’s owner decided to teach the little fella “Harry Potter” spells instead of traditional commands.
YouTube personality and actor, Anna Brisbin tweeted out a video of her dog doing tricks and naturally it went viral.
Watch the video below:
oh, you trained your dog in German? coolcoolcool
i trained my dog in Harry Potter spells. pic.twitter.com/tBlRVTJ33Z
— Anna Brisbin ❄️ (@BrizzyVoices) January 7, 2019