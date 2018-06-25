Teen girl helps blind and deaf man on airplane

This story (originally posted by CBS News) might make you tear up a little bit, BUT we hope it also shows you that their might be hope for this next generation.

On a flight from Boston to Portland, flights attendants on Alaskan Airlines asked if anyone knew sign language and could help them. When Clara Daly heard the announcement she volunteered her skills, but the flight attendants mentioned that the man was not only deaf but blind, too. Still Clara volunteered.

She assisted the man for a few things, and ultimately stayed to keep him company for the duration of the flight. As a proud parent, her mother shared the photos on FB and now Clara is a viral sensation, and proof that the future might not be a bleak at we make it out to be sometimes.

Grab a tissue, and watch the video below: