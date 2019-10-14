The “Best of” David Harbour’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode

The “Best of” David Harbour’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode

Posted by: KS95 October 14, 2019 8 Views

We don’t watch Saturday Night Live in realtime, but we do skim the highlights and put them together for you here! Check out the best sketches from David Harbour’s recent episode:

Grouch (Joker Parody): It’s no secret, SNL’s pre-produced sketches are some of their best. Take for instance this Joker parody based on Sesame Street‘s Oscar the Grouch!

Father-Son Podcasting Microphone: A new product helps fathers and sons finally open up to each other.

Sauce: An Italian grandmother (David Harbour) and grandfather (Kate McKinnon) get into heated arguments about a sauce.

Peter, Paula & Murray: A folk trio called Peter, Paula and Murray (David Harbour, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant) sing a song about time.

SoulCycle: Two SoulCycle riders (Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim) take a class led by people (David Harbour, Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner, Kate McKinnon) auditioning to be an instructor.

