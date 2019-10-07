The Best of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s episode of ‘Saturday Night Live!’ (Mildly NSFW)

This weekend, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) hosted Saturday Night Live! We’ve put together our favorite sketches from the episode so that you don’t have to sit through the entire episode! You’re welcome.

WARNING: Some of the sketches might not be work appropriate. You’ve been warned.

Love Island:

Meet the cast of Love Island (Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Chris Redd, Beck Bennett, Alex Moffat, Chloe Fineman) of the British reality TV sensation that took over your summer.

Another What’s Wrong with This Picture:

Elliot Pants (Kenan Thompson) hosts a game show where contestants (Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant) struggle to guess what’s wrong with a series of photos.

The War in Words: William and Lydia:

A World War II documentary reveals letters written by a separated military couple, William (Mikey Day) and Lydia (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), that take an unexpected turn.

Mid-Day News:

News anchors (Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim, Alex Moffat, Chris Redd) report the local news while trying not to react to the race of each subject.

Cut for Time: Tampax Secrets:

A commercial for Tampax Secrets: the only tampon hidden inside things you’d be less embarrassed to take out of your bag in public.

