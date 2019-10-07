The Best of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s episode of ‘Saturday Night Live!’ (Mildly NSFW)

This weekend, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) hosted Saturday Night Live! We’ve put together our favorite sketches from the episode so that you don’t have to sit through the entire episode! You’re welcome.
WARNING: Some of the sketches might not be work appropriate. You’ve been warned.
Love Island:
Meet the cast of Love Island (Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Chris Redd, Beck Bennett, Alex Moffat, Chloe Fineman) of the British reality TV sensation that took over your summer.
Another What’s Wrong with This Picture:
Elliot Pants (Kenan Thompson) hosts a game show where contestants (Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant) struggle to guess what’s wrong with a series of photos.
The War in Words: William and Lydia:
A World War II documentary reveals letters written by a separated military couple, William (Mikey Day) and Lydia (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), that take an unexpected turn.
Mid-Day News:
News anchors (Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim, Alex Moffat, Chris Redd) report the local news while trying not to react to the race of each subject.
Cut for Time: Tampax Secrets:
A commercial for Tampax Secrets: the only tampon hidden inside things you’d be less embarrassed to take out of your bag in public.