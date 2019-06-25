The cast of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ answer the internet’s most searched questions!

Posted by: KS95 June 25, 2019

WIRED is becoming known for gathering up celebrities and making them answer popular questions searched on the web, and this time they gathered the cast of Spider-Man: Far From Home!

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon sat down to answer the web’s most searched questions about Spider-Man and themselves.

Questions included, is Spider-Man an Avenger? Does Tom Holland do his own stunts? What does Zendaya’s name mean? And does Jacob Batalon have a Twitter account? Just to name a few.

Watch the video below:

