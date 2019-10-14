The feud between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman extends to birthdays, too!

Posted by: KS95 October 14, 2019

The epic Ryan Reynolds/Hugh Jackman social media feud will never get old. Even though the two are great friends in real life, they love to razz each other over social media and we love it.

This year for Jackman’s 51st birthday, Reynolds made a very special birthday video that not only wished the entertainer a happy birthday, but responded to a recent comment Jackman had made about Reynolds while on stage during his tour, “The Man. The Music. The Show.”

Let’s just say, Reynolds had a few words of his own for Jackman. Watch the birthday video below:

