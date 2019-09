The ‘Friends’ theme song in a minor key might be the saddest song ever

By now we all know that sadly, Friends is leaving Netflix. So because of this sad news, YouTuber Chase Holfelder decided to rerecord the popular theme song from the show but in a minor key and if you know a thing or two about music, switching anything to a minor key usually makes it sound a whole lot sadder!

Listen to the new (sad) version below:



FOR COMPARISON: Here’s the original theme song!