‘The Good Place’ is ending after the upcoming fourth season
The cast of NBC's 'The Good Place' minus Kristen Bell.(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

‘The Good Place’ is ending after the upcoming fourth season

Posted by: KS95 June 11, 2019 15 Views

Holy forking shirt, NBC’s The Good Place is officially ending after the upcoming fourth season!

Series creator, Mike Schur made the announcement via Twitter. Fans will certainly be disappointed but Schur notes that once the show was picked up for its second season, the writers mapped out what they thought would be the rest of the show and decided that “four seasons — just over 50 episodes — was the right lifespan.”

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety, from the 2000s…The 10s and from Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules