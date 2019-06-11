‘The Good Place’ is ending after the upcoming fourth season

Holy forking shirt, NBC’s The Good Place is officially ending after the upcoming fourth season!
Series creator, Mike Schur made the announcement via Twitter. Fans will certainly be disappointed but Schur notes that once the show was picked up for its second season, the writers mapped out what they thought would be the rest of the show and decided that “four seasons — just over 50 episodes — was the right lifespan.”
