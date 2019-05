Let’s be honest, the Jonas Brothers are fine as individuals … but they are unstoppable as a team! This reunion was the best thing that’s ever happened for us and their career! And now that they’re back together, they’re making the rounds from daytime talk shows to late night sketch comedy, and they’re even “burnin’ up” on ‘Hot Ones!’

Watch as the Jonas Brothers answers questions and chow down on progressively hotter hot wings!