The new Netflix series, ‘The Politician’ is choked full of star power!

Question: What do Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Platt, Jessica Lange, Dylan McDermott, Judith Light AND Bette Midler have in common?

Answer: They are all starring in the new Netflix series, The Politician!

Seriously though, when Netflix first released the trailer about a month ago, we didn’t quite realize the insane amount of star power inside the new series. But it’s a good thing Netflix decided to remind us using the very clever new teaser that literally puts all their accolades on the screen for all to see and there’s a ton.

