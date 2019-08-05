The Oakland A’s sign a fast-pitching fan to a full contract

On July 15, Nathan Patterson went to a Colorado Rockies game with his brother and entered stadium speed challenge. Well … he threw a 96 miles per hour pitch that hit the internet and went viral!

His brother Christian tweeted, “Let’s get him signed!”

Guys, we were just chillin at a @rockies baseball game, and my brother decided to step into a speed pitch challenge…he hit 96 mph 😳 @MLB Let’s get him signed! pic.twitter.com/g0fKrvUxzt — Christian Patterson (@cpatterson_7) July 15, 2019

Guess what?! Two weeks later, Patterson has signed a contract with the Oakland A’s! He posted the moment on Instagram with a heartfelt caption.