The only passenger on this Delta flight to Salt Lake City gets the VIP treatment

These days if feels like your flight is either completely full or oversold. Gate attendants are almost always asking for volunteers to switch flights and offering vouchers for passengers that are able to adjust their current travel plans.

But for Vincent Peone, this was definitely not the case. On a flight to Salt Lake City, Peone found out he was the only person on his flight! He recorded a few clips and spliced them together to document the rare experience, and it looks like it was pretty awesome!

Watch the video from his Twitter below: