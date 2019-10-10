This Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, photo provided by Chris Persic shows walnuts and grass under the hood of his family's SUV, in the Pittsburgh area. It turns out squirrels stored more than 200 walnuts under the hood of the car. Persic's wife, Holly, discovered the walnuts and grass when she popped the hood after going to start the car and the vehicle smelled like it was burning. (Chris Persic via AP)

The rodents are stock piling for the winter… watch out! Are we going nuts because the snow is coming? How about the wildlife in your neighborhood? Those cute little squirrels are hoarding their finds. Check the shed, check the garage… and check the hood of your car I guess!