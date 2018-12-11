There’s so much happening with Brexit right now…

If you’ve been following UK’s very unpopular Brexit deal, you probably already know that there’s SOOO much going on, only about half of it makes any sense, and some of it you just can’t make up!

Here are some of our favorite moments thus far:

1. Theresa May gets locked in a car.

Theresa May gets locked inside her car as she attempts to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel Read the latest on Theresa May's tour of European leaders here: https://t.co/BdWa4K5WMy pic.twitter.com/h6066HP7o3 — Sky News Politics (@SkyNewsPolitics) December 11, 2018

2. Lloyd Russell-Moyle defiantly grabs Parliaments special mace.

Here is @lloyd_rm grabbing the mace just now pic.twitter.com/SEUEWz5w3F — Daniel Kraemer (@dcakraemer) December 10, 2018

The angle of these dudes outraged at the nicking of the mace pic.twitter.com/neBItAxIJD — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 10, 2018

3. Student rolls her eyes during Brexit debate.

There’s been a lot of competition this year, but this has to be the greatest eye-roll of 2018. pic.twitter.com/bB2stJh1Ku — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) November 5, 2018

4. This reporter who sums up Brexit perfectly with, “I haven’t the foggiest idea.”