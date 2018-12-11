There’s so much happening with Brexit right now…

Posted by: KS95 December 11, 2018

If you’ve been following UK’s very unpopular Brexit deal, you probably already know that there’s SOOO much going on, only about half of it makes any sense, and some of it you just can’t make up!

Here are some of our favorite moments thus far:

1. Theresa May gets locked in a car.

2. Lloyd Russell-Moyle defiantly grabs Parliaments special mace.

3. Student rolls her eyes during Brexit debate.

4. This reporter who sums up Brexit perfectly with, “I haven’t the foggiest idea.”

