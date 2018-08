Back in 2017, Netflix released “American Vandal” which quickly became a sleeper hit. Most audiences weren’t entirely sure how to take the show, but all in all people were hooked. And now Netflix just released a trailer for season two.

The new season is all about the “Turd Burglar,” an unidentified villain inside an elite Catholic school that unleashes terror in the form of hidden laxatives.

Watch the trailer below, but beware there is poop. Quite a bit of poop. You’ve been warned.