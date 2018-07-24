There’s a “Stranger Things” corn maze in Indiana
Image: Netflix

There’s a “Stranger Things” corn maze in Indiana

Posted by: KS95 July 24, 2018 13 Views

Fans of the hit Netflix show, “Stranger Things” will be excited to know that there’s a full “Stranger Things” corn maze in northwest Indiana!

Exploration Acres creates a HUGE themed corn mazes every year, and after a massive binge watching session the theme for this year was none other than … “Stranger Things!” The maze is laid out across 20 acres, has more than 10 miles of paths, and is one of their largest ever!

Considering the show takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana it seems only perfect that Indiana is the home to this corn-based master piece!

The Stranger Things maze is open from Sept. 14 through to Oct. 28.

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety … artists like Adele, Bruno Mars, Twenty One Pilots and Ed Sheeran. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules