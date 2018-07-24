There’s a “Stranger Things” corn maze in Indiana

Fans of the hit Netflix show, “Stranger Things” will be excited to know that there’s a full “Stranger Things” corn maze in northwest Indiana!

Exploration Acres creates a HUGE themed corn mazes every year, and after a massive binge watching session the theme for this year was none other than … “Stranger Things!” The maze is laid out across 20 acres, has more than 10 miles of paths, and is one of their largest ever!

Considering the show takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana it seems only perfect that Indiana is the home to this corn-based master piece!

The Stranger Things maze is open from Sept. 14 through to Oct. 28.

