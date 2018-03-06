Take On Me in 20 Styles ft. Seth Everman!!!

There’s a YouTube channel called Ten Second Songs. The guy who runs the channel just posted the 80s song “Take On Me” by A-ha that he sang in 20 different styles – everything from Enya to Skid Row to Elvis to Snoop & Dre. It’s fun to watch! Check it out here:
About Grant Wenkstern
Related Articles
Crisco, Dez and Ryan Love ‘Em or List ‘Em: Randi wants to teach her sister a lesson but she’s not sure she’s going about in the right way!
December 21, 2017
Crisco, Dez and Ryan’s SECRETS™ – What bombshell are you going to drop at the Holidays with your Friends and Family?
December 21, 2017