Take On Me in 20 Styles ft. Seth Everman!!!

Take On Me in 20 Styles ft. Seth Everman!!!

Posted by: Grant Wenkstern March 6, 2018 0 Views

There’s a YouTube channel called Ten Second Songs. The guy who runs the channel just posted the 80s song “Take On Me” by A-ha that he sang in 20 different styles – everything from Enya to Skid Row to Elvis to Snoop & Dre. It’s fun to watch! Check it out here:

About Grant Wenkstern

© 2015 KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules