These three new Oreo flavors are insane!

Posted by: KS95 May 10, 2018

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for your entire life (which is okay if you have), you probably know what an Oreo is and you most certainly know that a classic Oreo is always the best choice!

Well … in good ole’ Oreo fashion, they’ve just announced THREE new crazy flavors. Are you ready for this: Cherry Cola, Kettle Corn, and Pina Colada!

Oreo is certainly no stranger to strange flavors and a simple Google search will confirm that, but these seem like a stretch. But if you want to send us some as treat, we certainly won’t say no to snacks!

The three new flavors are expected to launch in May!

