#ThrowbackThursday: NSYNC performs the Pokemon Rap!
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Posted by: KS95 January 17, 2019 0 Views

Yes, Pokemon has made a major comeback in the last few years … but seriously, this video of NSYNC performing the Pokemon rap from back in 1999 might be one of the ultimate throwbacks!

So the next time you come face to face with one of the members of NSYNC instead of saying, “I love the song (insert current song title) on your latest album!” We dare you to say, “I loved when you did the Pokemon rap with the rest of the band! It really stuck with me!”

Watch the Pokemon rap performed by NSYNC below:

