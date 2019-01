TikTok is making people eat their own fingers while listening to Kidz Bop

If you haven’t heard of TikTok, that’s totally fine because it’s mainly for silly millennials who need yet another social media outlet to engage with … that being said, now said millennials are using the mirror feature to “eat their own fingers” while listening to the Kidz Bop version of “Bring Me To Life” by Evanescence.

Yes. You read that correctly. The new “thing” is pretending to eat your fingers.

Take a look at just a few of the TikTok videos making the rounds: