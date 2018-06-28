Timelapse video shows how efficient biking can be in rush hour

Timelapse video shows how efficient biking can be in rush hour

With all the construction happening around the Twin Cities, some might consider taking more public transportation or even biking. This timelapse video shows rush hour in Amsterdam, where there are more bikes than cars on the road. And even with the amount of bikes out there, it makes it clear just how much more efficient biking can be.

We know that the Twin Cities aren’t quite designed to only have a bike, but maybe one day. In the meantime, look at your daily routines, are there times when you can bike instead of drive? Take public transport instead of driving.

Watch the video below.

