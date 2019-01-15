Toddler safe after falling from moving vehicle while strapped in her car seat

This little girl can thank Chad Mock for potentially saving her life on Monday after she fell from a moving vehicle while strapped in her car seat!

Mock was rounding a corner on Minnesota Street near a Hy-Vee grocery store Monday morning, when he saw the toddler tumble from inside the vehicle and land in the middle of the street.

The vehicle that the girl had fallen from kept going, but he stopped and rushed to the girl to guard her from the oncoming traffic. He picked the girl up, put her in his vehicle and pulled into the grocery store’s parking lot and waited for police to arrive.

The driver of the car the girl was riding in returned to the scene, and for some reason the mother declined medical attention and police let her take the child. It’s all very strange, but at the end of the day, we’re glad the little girl is safe.

Watch the video below:

