Tom Hanks reveals the list of talking points he CAN’T say about ‘Toy Story 4’

As an actor trying NOT to reveal movie spoilers must be difficult. As we’ve learned via the Avengers franchise, sometimes actors are even given dummy scripts to make it slightly easier.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Tom Hanks revealed the list of talking points Disney DIDN’T want him to mention about the upcoming Toy Story 4 film!

Watch the hilarous interview below: