Tom Holland kinda/sorta leaks title for “Spiderman: Homecoming” sequel

If you were a fan of the newest Spiderman film, “Spiderman: Homecoming” then you’ll be excited to hear that there’s a sequel in the making. We don’t know much about it yet, although there have been rumors that Jake Gyllenhaal will be playing the villain, Mysterio. What we do know for sure, and this is all thanks to Holland, is the title … “Spiderman: Far From Home”

He doesn’t actually “say” the title, but he does flash it on his iPad.

Sorry for no announcements, but I love you guys ♥️

This isn’t the best accidental spoiler, but at least this isn’t as bad as Mark Ruffalo ruining the Infinity Wars film during an interview with GMA. Hahaha!

