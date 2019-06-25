Tom Holland legitimately rescues a fan in New York
While signing autographs in New York, a fan mentioned that she was about to experience a panic attack because unruly fans were smashing her against the barricades! That’s when Tom Holland stepped in and told the fans he would “throw their things on the ground if they did not stop pushing her!”

Can you believe it?! It looks like all those years of playing a hero has rubbed off on the actor and now he really is one!

Watch the clip below and be warned there is mild profanity:

