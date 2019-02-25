Tony Hawk teaching his daughter to skate is freakin’ adorable!

Posted by: KS95 February 25, 2019

If your dad was the one and only Tony Hawk, there’s a good chance you’re gonna need to learn how to skate!

Over the weekend, Tony Hawk posted a video on Twitter of him teaching his 10-year-old daughter Kadence how to conquer her fear of falling while skating. The video is adorable, but according to Hawk he was, “more nervous than she was!”

Watch the video below:

