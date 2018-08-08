Tornado. Sharknado. Firenado!

Most people never see a real tornado during their lifetime. Most people also never see a fire tornado in their lifetime. Well … the Leichestershire Fire and Rescue Service Ashby Station can officially check “Fire tornado” off the list!

While fighting the good fight against a massive fire earlier this week, one member of the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue team was able to capture this 50-foot tall “firenado.” According to the caption, a firenado is “created as cool air enters the top of the hot air causing a swirl similar to how a tornado is formed.

We’re speechless. This video is insane, terrifying, and amazing all at once!

