Turkish fan hired a crane after he was banned from the stadium

Posted by: KS95 April 30, 2018 19 Views

This is too good! A fan who had a 12-month stadium ban rented a crane and watched their match from outside the stadium!

 

 

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety … artists like Adele, Bruno Mars, Twenty One Pilots and Ed Sheeran. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© 2015 KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules