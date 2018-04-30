Turkish fan hired a crane after he was banned from the stadium

This is too good! A fan who had a 12-month stadium ban rented a crane and watched their match from outside the stadium!
Denizlispor Fc Of Turkey handed One-Year Ban On its supporter. To go round the ban, the Fan built a crane outside the Stadium with sky-view Of the Stadium. His club that faces relegation ended up beating Gaziantepspor Fc 5-0 … In life, when a door closes, the Skies open. pic.twitter.com/cRLyP2gAnb
— Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) April 30, 2018
1 yıl uzaklaştırma alan ” Yamuk Ali ” Vinçten 3lü #denizlispor @TrollFootball @tribundergi @AltLiglerTR @ciddiyettenuzak pic.twitter.com/abTZDj9MVD
— fehmi metin (@fehmimetin20) April 28, 2018