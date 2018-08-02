Two adults dance on the Jumbotron while teen sits frozen and embarrassed

Remember when you were a teenager and your parents in an effort to be cool did something so embarrassing? That’s exactly what this teenager is thinking as he sits mortified watching his parents dance it out on the Jumbotron at a San Diego Padres game earlier this week!

You can just feel how uncomfortable he is when it’s ONLY his mom, and it gets even worse when his Dad joins in on the dance party! These aren’t regular parents, these are COOL parents! … at least that’s what they were thinking.

Sidenote: We’re actually not sure how this kid is related to these adults, but we’re just assuming it’s his fun-loving, free-wheelin’ mom and dad!

