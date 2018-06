Between Two Ferns is back with Jerry Seinfeld and Cardi B

Between Two Ferns, Zach Galifianakis’ and writer Scott Aukerman’s hilarious and satirical web talk show, is back! And this time he has both Jerry Seinfeld AND Cardi B on the show as guests.

The humor is dry, but if dry humor is your thing … this might be your next binge.

Watch the newest episode below: