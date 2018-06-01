Two locals bars make Esquire’s 2018 “Best Bars in America” List

Here in Minnesota, we know how to make a delicious cocktail! And once again, our amazing drinks are making a splash. Esquire magazine just released their annual list of “The Best Bars in America,” and out of 21 one spots, we took home not one but TWO!

The first, and what some might deem as obvious, goes to Marvel Bar. Eric Dayton owns the North Loop spot nestled below the Bachelor Farmer. And the second, well it went to good ole’ Gyst Fermentation Bar. It’s known for great sour beers and wine cocktails.

Now that it’s Friday, we know where we’re headed this weekend!

Cheers!