Two locals bars make Esquire’s 2018 “Best Bars in America” List

Two locals bars make Esquire’s 2018 “Best Bars in America” List

Posted by: Moon & Staci June 1, 2018 28 Views

Here in Minnesota, we know how to make a delicious cocktail! And once again, our amazing drinks are making a splash. Esquire magazine just released their annual list of “The Best Bars in America,” and out of 21 one spots, we took home not one but TWO!

The first, and what some might deem as obvious, goes to Marvel Bar. Eric Dayton owns the North Loop spot nestled below the Bachelor Farmer. And the second, well it went to good ole’ Gyst Fermentation Bar. It’s known for great sour beers and wine cocktails.

Now that it’s Friday, we know where we’re headed this weekend!

Cheers!

About Moon & Staci

Listen weekdays 2-7pm on 94.5 KS95!
© KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules